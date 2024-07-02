Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,066. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.