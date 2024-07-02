Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. 920,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,920. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

