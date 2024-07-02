Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NATH stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

