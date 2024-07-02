Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NATH stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.
Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
