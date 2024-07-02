National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 14.8% in June

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 510,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National HealthCare Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,287. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
