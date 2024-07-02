Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 10,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 28.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,813 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,471,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,146. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

