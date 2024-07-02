Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,615.56 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00079273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011062 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

