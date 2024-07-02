Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

EPR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 455,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

