Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.