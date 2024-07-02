Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 145.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. 1,111,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

