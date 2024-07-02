Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,375,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,822,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

