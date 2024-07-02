Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,621,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. 2,563,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

