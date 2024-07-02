Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,741,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,969,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

