Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 119,181 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 983.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,181 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 573,086 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,982,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

