Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 4,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

