New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.96

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 727882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

