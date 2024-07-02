NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $69.94. Approximately 2,145,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,908,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

