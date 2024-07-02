NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NextPlat stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 22,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84. NextPlat has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

