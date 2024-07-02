NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 14.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 107,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 81,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.21.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

