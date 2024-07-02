NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.