NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $75.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $75.39 and last traded at $75.54. Approximately 8,397,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,558,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.04.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 148,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

