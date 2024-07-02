Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 97640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

