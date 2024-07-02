Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NAC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

