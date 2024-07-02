Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,073. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,072 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $682,762.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,333,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,431,865.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,174 shares of company stock worth $1,609,976.

