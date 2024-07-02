Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 475,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,367. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

