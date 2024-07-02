Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 475,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,367. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
