Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JGH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 23,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,974. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.