Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 21,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
