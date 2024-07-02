Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 21,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

