Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.