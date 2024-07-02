Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
