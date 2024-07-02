Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 424,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
