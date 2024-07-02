Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.29

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 79756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $204,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.