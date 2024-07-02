Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.29

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 79756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.