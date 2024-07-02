Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

