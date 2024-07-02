Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $586.05. 366,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

