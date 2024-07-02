Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 9,984 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 197,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

