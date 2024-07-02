Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VHT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.