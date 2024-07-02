Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.81. 2,385,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,990. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

