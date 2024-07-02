Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,085.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $9.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.03. The stock had a trading volume of 542,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

