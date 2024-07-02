Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. 6,565,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,100. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.