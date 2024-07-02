Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $13.26. Opera shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 308,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

