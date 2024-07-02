O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $12.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,028.79. 114,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,154. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

