Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.47. 899,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,393,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

