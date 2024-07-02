Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 369.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $886,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 515,014 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

