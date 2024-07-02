Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,589 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. 369,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

