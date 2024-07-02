Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,963,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,214,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

