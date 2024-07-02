Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 357,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 4,320,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.