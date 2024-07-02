Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sabre worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after buying an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 250,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,029. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $985.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

