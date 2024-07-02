Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 588,269 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. 2,627,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.