Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,500 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

