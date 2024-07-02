Pacira BioSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,734 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the typical volume of 287 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $522,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,486. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

