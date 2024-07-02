PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACS. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.57.

PACS opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.97. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $31.76.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $934.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

