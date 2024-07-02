PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.65 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and approximately $64,948.04 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07314902 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $62,407.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

