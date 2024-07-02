Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Down 9.7%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 45,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Palamina Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

